Stambouli took a heavy blow to the ribs in the 70th minute of Friday's clash against the Dogues and was forced to come off after being unable to play through the pain. The midfielder is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury with the hope that no fractured rib is found since that would likely keep him sidelined for several weeks. Stambouli had started the last two matches for the Grenats and was named club captain last week so any absence would directly affect the starting XI, with Jessy Deminguet in line for an expanded role in central midfield.