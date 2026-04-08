Benjamin Stambouli Injury: Uncertain for Marseille clash

Stamboulli (ribs) is listed among several uncertainties for Friday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Benoit Tavenot, per Angelo Salemi of Republicain Lorrain.

Stamboulli has been sidelined for two months with a fractured rib, and while he has been building his training load back up, his availability for Friday is far from guaranteed. The midfielder joins a lengthy list of doubtful players for Metz heading into the weekend, with the club set to assess the full group before making a final call. His return would be a welcome boost given how long he has been out, but the staff will not rush him back before he is genuinely ready.