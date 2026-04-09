Benjamin Stambouli News: Available Friday

Stambouli (ribs) is part of the match squad to face Marseille on Friday.

Stambouli has missed the last seven Ligue 1 matches due to the injury, so he could be given time as a substitute before contending for a starting role with Jessy Deminguet and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. The veteran midfielder had previously made a primarily defensive contribution in a holding midfield position, tallying 22 clearances and 19 tackles across 736 minutes of league play this season.