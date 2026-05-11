Benji Kikanovic News: Defensive dominance

Kikanovic had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Kikanovic led the San Jose defensive effort Saturday with five tackles (five won) and six clearances as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw versus Vancouver. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the full-back has averaged 1.2 tackles won and 4.8 clearances per appearance. In 10 starts (10 appearances), Kikanovic has played the full 90 minutes on eight occasions.