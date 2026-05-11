Benji Kikanovic headshot

Benji Kikanovic News: Defensive dominance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Kikanovic had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Kikanovic led the San Jose defensive effort Saturday with five tackles (five won) and six clearances as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw versus Vancouver. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the full-back has averaged 1.2 tackles won and 4.8 clearances per appearance. In 10 starts (10 appearances), Kikanovic has played the full 90 minutes on eight occasions.

Benji Kikanovic
San Jose Earthquakes
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