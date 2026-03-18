Benoit Badiashile headshot

Benoit Badiashile Injury: Misses due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Badiashile missed Tuesday's 3-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League due to illness, according to coach Liam Rosenior, per Football London. "Benoit pulled out late today with illness - this is what football is about. Sometimes it throws these things up."

Badiashile missed Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out with illness. The center-back will aim to bounce back in time for Saturday's matchup against Everton, though his absence doesn't shake things up much given his limited role lately. His last Premier League start came against West Ham on Jan. 31, and he's logged just 120 minutes since then, all coming in the FA Cup clash against Wrexham.

Benoit Badiashile
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