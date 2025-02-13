Benoit Badiashile Injury: Nearing return to the squad

Badiashile (undisclosed) is in the process of returning to the squad, coach Enzo Maresca said in a press conference.

Badiashile has been sidelined since early December due to an undisclosed injury but is close to returning to the squad, potentially at the start of next month. However, he has featured only four times this season, and given the competition in Chelsea's backline, he is unlikely to see much playing time until the end of the season.