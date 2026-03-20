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Benoit Badiashile News: Option again after illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Badiashile trained fully with the squad Thursday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Everton, the club posted.

Badiashile returned to full team training Thursday and was seen taking part in Robert Sanchez's 100-game celebration, putting him back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Everton after shaking off his recent illness. The defender is expected to slide back into the bench role he held prior to that brief setback.

Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea
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