Benoit Badiashile News: Option again after illness
Badiashile trained fully with the squad Thursday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Everton, the club posted.
Badiashile returned to full team training Thursday and was seen taking part in Robert Sanchez's 100-game celebration, putting him back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Everton after shaking off his recent illness. The defender is expected to slide back into the bench role he held prior to that brief setback.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit Badiashile See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1038 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2639 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2639 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2545 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2545 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit Badiashile See More