Benoit Badiashile News: Option again after illness

Badiashile trained fully with the squad Thursday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Everton, the club posted.

Badiashile returned to full team training Thursday and was seen taking part in Robert Sanchez's 100-game celebration, putting him back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Everton after shaking off his recent illness. The defender is expected to slide back into the bench role he held prior to that brief setback.