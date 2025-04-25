Fantasy Soccer
Berat Djimsiti Injury: Avois severe issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Djimsiti (ankle) was able to train fully Friday ahead of Sunday's match versus Lecce, L'Eco di Bergamo reported.

Djimsiti turned his ankle in the past match but escaped without severe damage and re-joined the rest of the group in practice after working on the side for a couple of days. He'll have a shot at retaining his starting job. He has had a tackle in the past four matches, while he has logged multiple clearances in his last nine, piling up 44. He has contributed to three clean sheets in the last five rounds.

Berat Djimsiti
Atalanta
