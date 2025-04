Djimsiti had two clearances, one block and one tackle (zero won) in 59 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Milan before leaving due to a right ankle injury, L'Eco di Bergamo reported.

Djimsiti couldn't continue after getting roughed up in a tackle and is set for tests to assess the severity of the problem. Odilon Kossounou and Rafael Toloi would step in if necessary.