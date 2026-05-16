Berat Djimsiti headshot

Berat Djimsiti Injury: Touch-and-go for Bologna tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Djimsiti (hamstring) "will be evaluated until the last moment," coach Raffaele Palladino relayed.

Djimsiti is dealing mostly with some soreness and will be assessed on game day. He might gut it out since Isak Hien is suspended and Odilon Kossounou (thigh) and Giorgio Scalvini (ankle) are unavailable.

Berat Djimsiti
Atalanta
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