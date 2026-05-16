Berat Djimsiti Injury: Touch-and-go for Bologna tilt
Djimsiti (hamstring) "will be evaluated until the last moment," coach Raffaele Palladino relayed.
Djimsiti is dealing mostly with some soreness and will be assessed on game day. He might gut it out since Isak Hien is suspended and Odilon Kossounou (thigh) and Giorgio Scalvini (ankle) are unavailable.
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