Berat Djimsiti Injury: Unavailable versus Milan
Djimsiti isn't an option for Sunday's clash with Milan due to hamstring tightness, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Djimsiti picked up an ailment in training and will be re-evaluated next week ahead of the home contest versus Bologna. Isak Hien is returning to the starting lineup after a while because of his absence.
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