Berat Djimsiti News: Assists Saturday

Djimsiti assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Verona.

Djimsiti recorded his first assist of the season Saturday as he set up Mateo Retegui's second goal in the 25th minute. It marked his second goal contribution of the Serie A campaign, both of which have come in the last two matches. He also made two clearances and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 59th minute for Rafael Toloi.