Berat Djimsiti headshot

Berat Djimsiti News: Dominant against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Djimsiti had one tackle (zero won), one block and 10 clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Venezia.

Djimsiti came close to matching his season high in clearance while thwarting several Venezia actions in this one. He has recorded seven tackles (six won), three interceptions and 29 clearances in his last five appearances, providing two assists and contributing to two clean sheets.

Berat Djimsiti
Atalanta
More Stats & News
