Berat Djimsiti News: Fills stat sheet against Cagliari

Djimsiti won two of three tackles and had eight interceptions, one kye pass and nine clearances in Monday's 3-2 defeat to Cagliari.

Djimsiti stayed in the XI despite Isak Hien's return from a thigh injury and had an impressive display, setting a new season high in interceptions, even though the Atalanta defense struggled as a whole and allowed three goals. He has registered multiple tackles and clearances in his last six appearances, amassing 18 (10 won) and 29, respectively, with one clean sheet and 16 interceptions over that span.