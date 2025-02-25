Berat Djimsiti News: Gets in on the fun

Djimsiti was injured and subbed out in the 63rd minute of Sunday's 5-0 win versus Empoli. He assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Djimsiti made sure to enjoy the success Atalanta saw against Empoli on Sunday in their 5-0 victory. Despite only playing 63 minutes due to injury, the center back tallied one assist, put one shot on target, and made three accurate long ball passes. The assist is Djimsiti's third goal contribution in 21 Serie A starts this season, and he will surely be aiming to add to that mark this Saturday against 19th place Venezia.