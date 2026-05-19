Berat Djimsiti News: Logs five interceptions versus Bologna

Djimsiti (hamstring) had four clearances, two blocks and five interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Djimsiti didn't look hampered by his recent minor injury and put up good numbers, but his side allowed one goal. He has tallied three or more interceptions in five straight outings, amassing 23. Moreover, this marked his ninth appearance in a row with at least one tackle, for a total of 20 (11 won). He has also notched one or more clearances in nine consecutive displays, piling up 39 and contributing to one clean sheet during that stretch.