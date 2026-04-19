Berat Djimsiti News: Puts up big numbers versus Roma

Djimsiti won three of four tackles and had two blocks, four clearances and four interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Roma.

Djimsiti continues to benefit from Isak Hien's (thigh) absence and had a superb defensive performance in this one, contributing across the board and setting a new season high in interceptions, but it wasn't enough to completely stifle the opponents. He has registered at least one interception in six straight outings, piling up 21 and adding 14 tackles (eight won), 11 interceptions and eight blocks during that stretch, with one clean sheet.