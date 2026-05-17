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Berat Djimsiti News: Starting in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Djimsiti (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Bologna.

Djimsiti gutted it out through the soreness that had left him to be evaluated until the last moment, with the game-day assessment returning a positive outcome and coach Raffaele Palladino clearing him to start in what is a critically depleted defensive situation for Atalanta. His availability is a massive relief for a side already without Isak Hien through suspension and with Odilon Kossounou also unavailable, leaving the coaching staff with virtually no other options at the back. His willingness to push through the discomfort underlines the importance of the fixture and the extent to which Atalanta are relying on him to hold the defensive line together heading into the weekend.

Berat Djimsiti
Atalanta
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