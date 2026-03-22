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Berat Djimsiti News: Wins three tackles in Verona game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 9:57am

Djimsiti had six clearances, one block and one clearnaces and won three of five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.

Djimsiti returned to the XI after one game and had a tidy performance in the back, notching his highest number of clerances in a couple of months. He'll likely continue to share time with Isak Hien. He has recorded at least one clearance and one block in three straight outings, accumulating 10 and four, respectively, and adding seven tackles (four won) and four blocks.

Berat Djimsiti
Atalanta
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