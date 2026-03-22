Berat Djimsiti News: Wins three tackles in Verona game
Djimsiti had six clearances, one block and one clearnaces and won three of five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.
Djimsiti returned to the XI after one game and had a tidy performance in the back, notching his highest number of clerances in a couple of months. He'll likely continue to share time with Isak Hien. He has recorded at least one clearance and one block in three straight outings, accumulating 10 and four, respectively, and adding seven tackles (four won) and four blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Berat Djimsiti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Berat Djimsiti See More