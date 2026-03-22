Berke Ozer Injury: Off with head injury

Ozer was taken off the field in the 45th minute of Sunday's match against Marseille due to an apparent head injury.

Ozer would leave the field Sunday after a collision just ahead of halftime, suffering an apparent injury to the head that will likely send him into concussion protocol. The club will closely monitor his status, as he is their starting keeper, replaced by Arnaud Bodart. He will see the international break to recover, potentially enough time to reach full fitness when facing Lens on April 4.