Berke Ozer News: Allows one against Brest
Ozer made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Brest.
Ozer would make a solid three saves Saturday, but that was not enough for the win, allowing one goal in the draw. This comes after he earned a clean sheet last time out, earning two in his past four appearances. He will look to earn his fourth of the season next time out, a decent chance against Angers.
