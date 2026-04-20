Berke Ozer News: Clean sheet streak continutes

Ozer registered one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Ozer turned aside the lone Nice shot on goal Saturday to help earn Lille one point from the scoreless draw. Lille's No. 1 has required just one save in each of his last three starting appearances to record a clean sheet in each fixture. Overall, Ozer's 11 clean sheets across 28 starting appearances are tied for the most in Ligue 1. Ozer will aim for his fourth consecutive clean sheet Sunday with Lille travel for a showdown with Paris FC.