Ozer conceded three in Paris, beaten first by Ousmane Dembele's low strike off the left post in the 13th minute. He was then caught out by Dembele's audacious 64th minute lob after Desire Doue played him in, with the Ballon d'Or winner beating three defenders before lifting the finish over the keeper in what will likely be the goal of the season in Ligue 1. In stoppage time, Bradley Barcola robbed Aissa Mandi in the box and slotted past Ozer to complete the scoreline. Ozer has now conceded eight goals in his last three appearances for the Dogues and will look to get back on track against Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday and Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday.