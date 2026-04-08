Berke Ozer News: One save in clean sheet

Ozer made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win over Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Ozer was rarely tested as Lille's backline kept the opposition to just five shots throughout the contest, but the shot-stopper rose to the occasion when it mattered most, producing a crucial stop to deny Odsonne Edouard in his only meaningful moment of the night. The goalkeeper finally ended a frustrating five-game streak without a clean sheet and will be eager to carry that momentum into Sunday's showdown against Toulouse.