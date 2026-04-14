Berke Ozer News: Secures clean sheet
Ozer recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Toulouse.
Ozer made one save in Sunday's 4-0 win against Toulouse, extending his run to two straight matches without conceding. The goalkeeper has recorded just one save in each of his last four appearances, highlighting his side's defensive solidity while conceding only three goals during that span, and will look to maintain that momentum against Nice on Saturday.
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