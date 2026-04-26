Berke Ozer News: Secures clean sheet

Ozer recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Paris FC.

Ozer played a decisive role in Sunday's 1-0 win over Paris FC, recovering quickly after being sent the wrong way by Ilan Kebbal's penalty attempt late in the match to get a strong hand to the rebound from Samuel Koleosho and preserve the lead in the most critical moment of the game. The Turkish goalkeeper also made a composed save from a Hakon Haraldsson rebound earlier in the match and commanded his area well with assured distribution throughout the 90 minutes. Ozer is in strong form, having kept four consecutive clean sheets while making five saves during that span. He will look to extend that run against Le Havre in the next match on Sunday.