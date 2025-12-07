Ozer went largely untested before the break as Marseille struggled to register a meaningful effort on target. The key moment came in the 76th minute when Mason Greenwood carried the ball from his own half, slalomed through the Lille defense and shot low, only for Ozer to make a spectacular save and tip the effort onto the post. He then dealt calmly with a series of late crosses and corners as Marseille pushed for an equaliser. This marked his second clean sheet in a row in Ligue 1 for the goalie, and he will look to find a third one against Auxerre on Sunday, a more affordable clash on the paper.