Berke Ozer News: Three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Ozer had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Ozer made three saves and conceded a late goal on a stunning strike from Arthur Avom against Lorient on Sunday, ending his run of three consecutive clean sheets. The goalkeeper is having a solid season, recording 57 saves, conceding 29 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in 23 Ligue 1 appearances. He will look to carry that momentum into Thursday's Europa League clash with Aston Villa and Sunday's match against Rennes.

Berke Ozer
Lille
