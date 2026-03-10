Berke Ozer News: Three saves in draw
Ozer had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lorient. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.
Ozer made three saves and conceded a late goal on a stunning strike from Arthur Avom against Lorient on Sunday, ending his run of three consecutive clean sheets. The goalkeeper is having a solid season, recording 57 saves, conceding 29 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in 23 Ligue 1 appearances. He will look to carry that momentum into Thursday's Europa League clash with Aston Villa and Sunday's match against Rennes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now