Berke Ozer News: Three saves in win

Ozer recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Ozer made three saves and conceded one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Rennes, extending his run to three straight matches across all competitions without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to have an inconsistent season, capable of the best and the worst, recording 60 saves, conceding 30 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He will look to deliver another solid performance in the upcoming Europa League clash against Aston Villa on Thursday before a difficult trip to Marseille on Sunday.