Berke Ozer News: Two saves in clean sheet win
Ozer recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Angers.
Ozer made two saves as his side kept an away clean sheet to win 1-0. The keeper has kept seven clean sheets in 21 Ligue games and three in nine Europa League games this season, averaging one clean sheet in every three games. He has made at least two saves in each of the last four games.
