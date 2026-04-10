Bernard Kamungo Injury: Dealing with injury

Kamungo is sidelined for the time being because of a lower leg injury, per the MLS injury report.

Kamungo's injury is a significant setback for the player, who was looking to stay in the FC Dallas rotation after six consecutive starts. Louicius Deedson will be a replacement option with Kamungo out, potentially earning a starting role. Kamungo has played a major role on the wings in most matches since last season, so his injury is a big blow to the squad.