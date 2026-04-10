Bernard Kamungo Injury: Dealing with injury
Kamungo is sidelined for the time being because of a lower leg injury, per the MLS injury report.
Kamungo's injury is a significant setback for the player, who was looking to stay in the FC Dallas rotation after six consecutive starts. Louicius Deedson will be a replacement option with Kamungo out, potentially earning a starting role. Kamungo has played a major role on the wings in most matches since last season, so his injury is a big blow to the squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bernard Kamungo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bernard Kamungo See More