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Bernard Kamungo News: Delivers assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Kamungo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

Kamungo did most of the work on Petar Musa's third goal of the match, slicing through the defense before setting up the hat-trick scorer in stoppage time. The wide player has been used as a wing-back on both flanks over the first four games of the 2026 MLS campaign, with his most notable contributions coming from dribbling play. He opened his assisting count Saturday while adding to his tally of four chances created in as many contests.

Bernard Kamungo
FC Dallas
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