Bernard Kamungo

Bernard Kamungo News: One shot from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Kamungo had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.

Kamungo only appeared off the bench Saturday, seeing 32 minutes of work. This continues a trend for the forward, as he has only started in one of his five appearances this season, having gone unused the club's last two games. He has struggled to see much action when on the pitch, with only two shots in 161 minutes of play.

Bernard Kamungo
FC Dallas

