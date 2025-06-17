Bernard Kamungo News: Scores off bench in win

Kamungo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Kamungo easily slotted home a spilled rebound into an open net in the second half Saturday as Dallas earned a 4-2 victory over Kansas City. The goal was the first of the season for the forward who has served a rotational role for Dallas, appearing in 13 fixtures but having made just three starts. Kamungo is making his case for more minutes, having attempted six shots (two on goal) over his last seven appearances (two starts).