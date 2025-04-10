Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bernardo headshot

Bernardo Injury: Back available against Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Bernardo (knee) is available for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, coach Dieter Hecking confirmed in a press conference. "He has been back in training since Sunday. We will decide shortly whether he's a candidate for the starting eleven. A healthy Bernardo is obviously a great fit for us."

Bernardo is back in contention for Bochum after recovering from a knee injury. A decision will be made in the coming hours on whether he returns directly to the starting XI, as he is considered an undisputed starter when fully fit.

Bernardo
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now