Bernardo Injury: Back available against Augsburg
Bernardo (knee) is available for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, coach Dieter Hecking confirmed in a press conference. "He has been back in training since Sunday. We will decide shortly whether he's a candidate for the starting eleven. A healthy Bernardo is obviously a great fit for us."
Bernardo is back in contention for Bochum after recovering from a knee injury. A decision will be made in the coming hours on whether he returns directly to the starting XI, as he is considered an undisputed starter when fully fit.
