Bernardo Injury: Back available against Augsburg

Bernardo (knee) is available for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, coach Dieter Hecking confirmed in a press conference. "He has been back in training since Sunday. We will decide shortly whether he's a candidate for the starting eleven. A healthy Bernardo is obviously a great fit for us."

