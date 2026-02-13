Bernardo Injury: Close to fit, won't face Freiburg

Bernardo (undisclosed) is not an option for Saturday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "With Bernardo, it will not be enough, so we are happy that it will last until the Cologne game."

Bernardo is still not close enough to full fitness to play Saturday, needing another match to focus on recovery. That said, the club is now hoping he is an option for their next game when facing Koln on Feb. 21, needing to train this next week. They will be awaiting the return of their starting left-back, likely to move Albian Hajdari back to a central role once he is fit.