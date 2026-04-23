Bernardo Injury: Questionable to face Hamburger

Bernardo is questionable for Saturday's match against Hamburger due to an undisclosed injury, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "There are still question marks with Bernardo."

Bernardo exited the last match in the 72nd minute and appears to be dealing with an injury now, as the defender is left questionable. This could leave the club without their left-back, leaving a bit of a gap in the defense but not a major loss fantasy wise. He will likely face some testing to see if he can play, potentially starting if he is fit. However, if he is left out, Robin Hranac will likely return to a starting spot in the middle of the defense while Albian Hajdari moves to left-back.