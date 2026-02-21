Bernardo headshot

Bernardo Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bernardo (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln.

Bernardo is ruled out for Saturday's showdown against the goats despite returning to training earlier in the week. The defender remains sidelined after missing the last two matches with an injury and is not cleared in time to feature. His absence leaves the back line without one of its usual starters once again.

Bernardo
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now