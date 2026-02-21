Bernardo Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Bernardo (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln.
Bernardo is ruled out for Saturday's showdown against the goats despite returning to training earlier in the week. The defender remains sidelined after missing the last two matches with an injury and is not cleared in time to feature. His absence leaves the back line without one of its usual starters once again.
