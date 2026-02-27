Bernardo Injury: Set for play

Bernardo (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Bernardo is available again and will be in the squad."

Bernanrdo is not going to miss any more time after a time out with an undisclosed injury, cleared for play Saturday. This will give the club back a starting defender after four games away, huge news as the squad recovers from some injuries. The big question is whether he will start immediately, looking plausible as a defender.