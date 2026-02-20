Bernardo Injury: Should return Saturday

Bernardo (undisclosed) trained fully this week and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Koln, coach Christian Ilzer said in the press conference. "Bernardo has also resumed training and is in top form. We'll see if he's ready to join the squad."

Bernardo sat out the last two matches with an injury, but the defender was back in full training this week and is firmly in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Goats. The Brazilian has been a locked-in starter along the back line whenever he is healthy, and he could step right back into that role if the staff feel he is ready to go from the opening whistle.