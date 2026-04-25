Bernardo News: Available off bench

Bernardo (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Bernardo came through the testing that had been set to determine his availability sufficiently to earn a squad place after being forced off in the 72nd minute of the last match, though the coaching staff opted against handing him an immediate return to the starting role given the circumstances. Bernardo's return to the first eleven is expected to follow in the coming fixtures once he is deemed fully fit to go the distance.