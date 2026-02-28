Bernardo News: Returns to bench
Bernardo (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.
Bernardo is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli after recovering from an undisclosed injury. He avoids missing further time but does not return directly to the starting XI following his four-game absence. Even so, his availability strengthens the defensive depth as the squad continues to recover from injuries.
