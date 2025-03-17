Fantasy Soccer
Bernardo News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Bernardo completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Leverkusen on March. 28.

Bernardo missed Sunday's 3-1 loss against Frankfurt and is available for selection for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.

