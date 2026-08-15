Bernardo Rhein Injury: Subs off early in draw

Rhein left Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cincinnati due to a potential muscle injury.

Rhein was in serious pain and limped off the pitch after getting hurt during the first half of his second MLS start. He has featured as a left-back in both league and Leagues Cup action lately, though he hasn't been a regular option throughout the season, with his substitute Adrian Marin more accustomed to playing in the wide spot. In any case, Rhein's status is now a reasonable concern for Orlando as a clear diagnosis of the problem remains to be revealed.