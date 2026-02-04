Silva is dealing with a muscle issue in his hamstring area that is considered less severe than a true hamstring injury, but he remains a major question mark for Sunday's clash against Liverpool. The Portuguese midfielder is feeling good and is expected to push hard to be available, having missed only nine matches due to injury over the last nine years, as he is known for playing through pain and doing everything possible to stay on the pitch. Silva is likely to be a game-time decision against the Reds, and if he is forced to sit out to fully recover, Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders are expected to see increased minutes in midfield until he returns.