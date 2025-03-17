Bernardo Silva Injury: Subbed off as precaution

Silva was substituted early in Saturday's match against Brighton as a precaution after taking a heavy knock, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in the press conference. "It helps to not get injuries [to make precautionary substitutions]."

