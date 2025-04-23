Bernardo Silva News: Bags opening goal

Silva scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Silva registered his first goal in some time Tuesday, finding the back of the net in the seventh minute, with his last coming Dec. 26. This was his third goal of the season, bringing him to seven goal contributions on the campaign. This ends a long goal contribution drought dating back to that same Dec. 26 goal, hoping this sparks a bit more from the Portuguese midfielder as the season closes.