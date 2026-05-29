Bernardo Silva News: Brings experience to Portugal

Silva has been named in Portugal's World Cup squad and heads into the tournament with Manchester City behind him after announcing he will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

Silva made 38 Premier League appearances this season, contributing two goals and four assists across 2,887 minutes in what proved to be his farewell campaign at the Etihad, where he spent nine years winning 19 major trophies and making 451 appearances in one of the most decorated periods in the club's history. The midfielder brings a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and his ability to find pockets of space, create chances and contribute both defensively and offensively makes him one of the most complete midfielders in the tournament. Silva heads into what could be his final World Cup as one of the most respected and technically gifted players in the competition, and his performances could prove decisive in how far Portugal ultimately go.