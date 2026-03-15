Bernardo Silva News: Score club's lone goal

Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Silva would step up for the club's lone goal of the match Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 31st minute. This is only his second goal of the season, a tally that has continued to decrease the past few seasons, with his last coming Feb. 8. He is up to six goal contributions this campaign, two less than last year with a few games o play.