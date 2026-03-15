Bernardo Silva News: Score club's lone goal
Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.
Silva would step up for the club's lone goal of the match Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 31st minute. This is only his second goal of the season, a tally that has continued to decrease the past few seasons, with his last coming Feb. 8. He is up to six goal contributions this campaign, two less than last year with a few games o play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bernardo Silva See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 165 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 306 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 309 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 411 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2913 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bernardo Silva See More