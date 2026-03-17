Bernardo Silva headshot

Bernardo Silva News: Sent off in UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Silva received a red card in the 20th minute of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Silva created a scoring chance during his short time on the pitch, but he ultimately got sent off for committing a penalty kick. This won't force the midfielder to miss any games until the 2026/27 campaign, as his action crushed his team's hopes of advancing in the European competition. He'll look to get back on track in domestic play, where he scored his second goal of the season in his last appearance.

Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
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